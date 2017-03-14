Search underway for missing man at Ahipara Beach

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 12:00

Statement by Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalf

Police are conducting a search along Ahipara Beach in the Shipwreck Bay area for a 62- year-old local man who was reported missing on Saturday 11 March, 2017.

He was last seen in the Shipwreck Bay area and Police have been conducting extensive inquires since Saturday. Police search and rescue teams, along with Coastguard and Surf Lifeguards are searching for the man.