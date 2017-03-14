1800 new graduands fuel skills pipeline

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 11:17

Over 1800 students are eligible to graduate with Certificates, Diplomas, Degrees and Postgraduate qualifications in six upcoming Graduation ceremonies across UCOL’s campuses. The graduands include domestic and international students fuelling the skills pipeline for businesses across New Zealand and overseas.

Many of the graduands will attend ceremonies in Palmerston North, Whanganui, Wairarapa and Auckland during March and April to personally receive their new qualifications.

UCOL Chief Executive Leeza Boyce said graduation is the highlight of the year. "We are immensely proud of all our students’ achievements, and share that pride at the ceremonies with friends and whanau who have all played a part in supporting them through their studies. UCOL graduates are well respected in the community and are sought after by employers for their positive attitude and practical skills. Our ceremonies include our international students and their families, who have travelled a long way to further their careers with a UCOL qualification."

The biggest group of students to graduate in Palmerston North and Wairarapa will contribute to the health and science sectors, reflecting UCOL’s strength and expertise in health education. In Whanganui the largest group will graduate with an adult education qualification, and will go on to contribute to raising the literacy and numeracy levels of adult learners. UCOL’s qualifications are based around preparing students to meet the needs of regional industries, New Zealand’s skill shortages, and priority learners.

Graduands from programmes delivered in partnership with the Horowhenua Learning Centre will also cross the stage in Palmerston North, and by Training for You in Whanganui.

There is a great line up of thought leaders speaking at the ceremonies, presenting their views on the future of work and what employers are looking for. The speakers will be addressing graduands with creative, trades, health, science, hospitality, hairdressing, business, culture and language interests among others.