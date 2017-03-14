Mayor to mentor young leader

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 11:14

Ezekiel Wetere is a young Whangarei leader selected as a participant in the 2017 Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs TUIA Leadership Programme to be mentored by Mayor Sheryl Mai. Zeke is of Ngati Hikairo and Ngati Haua descent, has a Diploma in Youth and Community Studies. He has also attended the Aspiring Leaders Forum in Wellington.

Zeke started as a volunteer with Te Ora Hou Northland in 2009, gained an internship in 2010 and has been employed by them since 2011. All this, and he is only 25 years old. Currently Zeke is running a club programme involving 13-18-year-old boys in camps, trips away, weekly club nights, home visits and volunteering. He sits on the board for Lions Den, and is actively involved in his church.

Zeke was selected for the TUIA programme and will be mentored by Mayor Sheryl Mai. "The TUIA programme is a long-term, inter-generational programme aimed at developing the leadership capability of young Maori in New Zealand communities, and I am delighted to be taking part in it with such a capable and promising young Whangarei leader," Mayor Mai said.

"Ezekiel will undertake and record a 100-hour community service project in his community service project in his community, share his experiences, practise new strategies and demonstrate leadership. He will also have the opportunity to build peer networks with graduates of the programme, obtain support and receive leadership training by attending four leadership development wananga over the course of the year.

"We look forward to supporting Zeke in this programme, in the knowledge that he will grow and contribute to our understanding of young people and their needs in our community. I am also keen to expose Zeke to the workings of Council in the hope that he will take those learnings to young people, to enable us to learn from each other."