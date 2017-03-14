Waitemata Police seeking Kyle Nicholls (+PHOTO)

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 13:15

Police are seeking help in locating 31-year-old Kyle Nicholls who is wanted to arrest for aggravated robbery, burglary and assault.

The charges stem from an aggravated robbery which occurred at a property in Hillcrest, on the North Shore, on March 1st 2017.

Nicholls is currently visiting New Zealand from England on a Visitor Visa which expired in January 2017.

He is now unlawfully in the country and we need to track him down.

It is not known where Nicholls is but it is believed he could be staying with associates or at a backpackers in the greater Auckland area.

If you see Nicholls, please don’t approach him but instead call 111 immediately, as he has shown a willingness to use violence.

Anyone who has information which may help Police to locate Nicholls is asked to call Detective Constable Simon Robertson, North Shore CIB, on 09 477 5261.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.