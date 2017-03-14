Recovering employment related costs

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 13:53

Recruitment-related costs, and work-related costs such as for equipment and training, generally have to be met by the employer.

A recent Employment Court case, Labour Inspector v Tech 5 Recruitment Limited, shows that attempting to recoup these costs from employees could breach the Wages Protection Act 1983 (WPA). The case also shows that care needs to be taken when bonding employees (ie making an employee liable to pay an amount if he or she does not remain employed for a certain period of time). If a bonding arrangement does not benefit the employee, it may be inconsistent with the WPA.

Buddle Findlay produces a range of topical legal updates. Signup if you would like to subscribe to other legal updates.