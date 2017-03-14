PR: Simon Bridges - Bridges welcomes Katikati bypass decision

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 13:56

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has welcomed today’s announcement by the NZ Transport Agency to include a bypass of the Katikati town centre in the State Highway 2 Waihi to Tauranga programme.

Following the Government’s announcement of the $520 million Waihi to Tauranga programme in April last year, the Transport Agency has undertaken further investigations to develop detailed solutions along the corridor. An assessment of the Katikati town centre concluded that a bypass should be added to the programme.

"This is a significant transport investment for the wider Bay of Plenty region. I’m pleased that the particular concerns of the Katikati community are being taken on board as we work to improve safety and increase economic growth in the region," Mr Bridges says.

"While the Transport Agency will need to undertake further work to finalise the details, they are committed to removing state highway traffic from the town centre to keep people safe and improve access to Katikati.

"The investment being made through this programme will transform State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Waihi, including significant safety improvements which will reduce fatal and serious injury crashes on the route, while at the same time reducing congestion and supporting strong growth along the route.

This will make a noticeable difference for motorists and ease freight movement," Mr Bridges says.