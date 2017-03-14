Auckland Transport to limit water blasting

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 14:00

Auckland Transport is doing its bit to help conserve water. Following silt infiltration of dams in the region, Watercare Services is calling on Aucklanders to reduce water usage by 20 litres per person, per day until the end of March. In response Auckland Transport has asked its maintenance contractors to limit water use and to carry out water blasting only if it is absolutely necessary.

"We have scheduled cleaning for facilities such as bus shelters, train stations and platforms but we’ve asked that water blasting only occur for hygiene reasons for the next few weeks," says Tony McCartney, Group Manager Assets and Maintenance.

"We expect that this could save thousands of litres a week. As a result, some facilities may be a little grubby but this is for the greater good of all Aucklanders," Mr McCartney says.

