Man charged with murder of Palmiro MacDonald

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 14:05

Central District Police have today arrested and charged a 28 year-old man with the murder of Palmiro MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald was the subject of a large, year-long investigation after he went missing on 23 March 2016.

His remains were later discovered in the Mangahao Dam area of the Tararua Foothills on Sunday 9 October 2016.

"Today is a significant moment in what has been an extensive and complex inquiry and we are glad to finally be able to hold somebody to account.

"We hope that this arrest will bring a sense of relief to Palmiro’s whanau and friends," says Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Baskett.

"I would like to acknowledge our dedicated investigation team who have worked tirelessly over the past year to establish what happened to Palmiro and to find his whanau some of the answers they need.

"We would also like to thank the members of the community who contacted Police and provided information which assisted with our inquiry."

Police are still welcoming any further information relating to the case, and would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist.

Please call 0800 OP PALM (0800 677 256), Levin Station on 06 366 0500, or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The 28-year-old man will be appearing in Palmerston North District Court this afternoon.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police is unable to provide any further comment.