Christchurch Police refer youths after attempted robbery

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 16:10

About 2:30am today, two young males have gone to the Z Energy Templeton on Main South Road, Christchurch, armed with a hammer and knife.

Unable to gain access to the petrol station as it was locked from the inside, they have left the service station and then left the area soon after.

Police were called at this time, but no offenders were located.

Approximately an hour later, the same offenders returned to Z Templeton.

As they made their approach to the front of the service station, they saw a security patrol approaching, and fled the scene on foot.

Police located the two offenders hiding in a residential area nearby.

The matter has been referred to the Police youth services team.