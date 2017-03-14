Bomb disposal team at Wellington Central Police Station

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 16:35

Police are continuing to respond to an incident at Wellington Central Police Station.

An NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are in attendance and are in the process of conducting a series of small, controlled detonations.

The sound from these is likely to be heard in the surrounding area.

Cordons remain in place and affected buildings have been evacuated.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience at this time.

Further updates will be provided when available.