Man in custody following bomb threat

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 17:35

A 44-year-old male is in custody after an item of concern was located in the foyer of Wellington Central Police Station this afternoon.

Wellington Central Police Station and a number of other buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

The NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and have rendered the item safe using a series of small, controlled explosions.

Cordons have been lifted and occupants have been allowed back into buildings.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience while emergency services responded to the incident, particularly those in buildings that were evacuated.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing including further examination of the item and the scene.

The front counter will be closed while this is completed and the scene is cleared.

All other policing functions will be operating as normal.