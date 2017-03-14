Police seeking witnesses to collision between cyclist and pedestrian

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 21:15

Christchurch Police are seeking witnesses to a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian around 5:30pm today.

It happened near the pedestrian crossing outside Merrivale Mall on Papanui Road.

A male cyclist in his 20s was heading west on Papanui Road when he collided with a female pedestrian in her 60s.

The female suffered severe head and spinal injuries.

The cyclist stopped and is cooperating with Police, however Police are still seeking more witnesses to what happened.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.