Serious crash on Tekapo-Twizel Road in Pukaki

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 06:54

Motorists are being advised to avoid State Highway 8 in Pukaki this morning after a serious crash involving a truck and two cyclists.

Two people are in a critical condition following the crash on the Tekapo-Twizel Road, near the Mount Cook turnoff, at about 6.20am this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

Motorists and commuters are asked to avoid the area where possible as delays are expected.

Police would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience.