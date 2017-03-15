Half of Kiwis want overseas drivers to sit test - survey

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 05:45

A Canstar Blue survey has revealed that 50 percent of Kiwis think that overseas drivers should have to sit a minimum standards test before they can hire a car in New Zealand.

A further 54% thought that overseas drivers were unprepared for New Zealand driving conditions.

Canstar Blue general manager, Jose George said:

"The competency of foreign drivers on New Zealand roads is a repeatedly debated subject and obviously one people feel very passionately about. But how far we should go to ensure our visitors drive safely, has divided opinion right down the middle."

As well as thinking overseas drivers are unprepared, the survey also revealed that a quarter of Kiwis think that New Zealand road signs can be confusing.

George went on to say:

"Driving a car you’re not used to, in an area you are unfamiliar with, either at home or overseas, can be daunting. New Zealand is a country of outstanding natural beauty, but ultimately, our roads and driving conditions can be hazardous. The best thing anyone can do before setting out on a journey is read the driving tips provided by the hire companies, familiarise themselves with their vehicle and make sure they allow plenty of time for their journey.

When Kiwis drive

Even though more men than women, 43% as opposed to 26%, had hired a car in a left-hand-drive country, they were less likely to thoroughly read the terms and conditions of their hire contract (67% men, 58% of women). And, when it comes to the additional insurance offered by the hire companies, it’s women (38%, men 33%), who are more likely to take it.

Most Satisfied Customers

For the fourth year running, Apex Car Rentals has been awarded the Canstar Blue Customer Satisfaction Award.

Operating in 14 locations across New Zealand, Apex scored a maximum five stars in all but one category.

Accepting the award, Hamish Mitchell, general manager, Apex Car Rentals said:

"Apex is proud to receive this Canstar Blue award (Hire Cars) for the fourth consecutive year. This is a credit to the entire Apex team who strive to keep the customer at the heart of everything we do"