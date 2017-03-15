New lookout for Frying pan corner

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 05:18

It will be a bit quiet when the lookout on Frying Pan Corner closes for a month, but things will be cooking behind the scenes.

The lookout on Matapouri Road was built by the local Lions Club and vested in Whangarei District Council around 10 years ago. With awe inspiring views from the Poor Knights to Manaia, it has proven very popular, and that popularity has brought with it a lot of wear and tear.

Between now and Easter weekend, the lookout will be getting a make-over. A cobbled wall will be removed, with the cobbles going back to the Lions for another project, two new viewing platforms, a wooden walkway and ramp and corten steel steps will be installed to bring the lookout up to date.

"It is important that these places show the pride we have in our District, and beautiful lookouts are part of that," said Parks Landscape Architect Tracey Moore.

"The new lookout will lift people higher than the surrounding ground, and we will prune vegetation that interferes with the views.

"It will be modern, robust and fitting with the scenery. Tutukaka nursery Tawapou will supply the plants and we will hold a public planting day once the lookout is in."

Ms Moore said the surface of the parking area would be repaired, and a traffic mirror would be installed to make negotiating the exit safer.

Contractor Steve Bowling has won the $105,000 contract to remove the existing structure and build the new one. The lookout will be closed during the work.