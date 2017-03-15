Craig Brent Harris sought by Eastern District Police

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 08:25

Tairawhiti Police is seeking the whereabouts of Craig Brent Harris.

There are four active warrants to arrest the 53-year-old Gisborne man.

It is understood he is currently somewhere between Gisborne and Opotiki.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Gisborne Police on (06) 831 0700.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.