Name release - fatal crash SH7, Lake Pearson

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 09:15

Police can now release the name of the woman killed on Sunday 12 March in a crash on State Highway 7, near Lake Pearson.

She was 28-year-old Anne Kurt Lamer Pinera.

Ms Pinera is originally from the Philippines however she had been living and working in Geraldine since 2015.

The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Ms Pinera.