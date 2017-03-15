Green Flag flying over Kaitoke Regional Park

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 09:16

Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Kaitoke Regional Park has, for the second time, been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award.

Parks Portfolio leader Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Prue Lamason said she was thrilled by the award. "Kaitoke is a fabulous park that is becoming more and more popular with visitors, both from the region and overseas. It’s very well managed and the rangers do a great job in keeping it in good order while acting as hosts for the many people who visit.

Kaitoke Regional Parkwas one of 22 parks and green spaces that have been awarded the coveted international Green Flag Award across Australia and New Zealand. The Award is the international mark of a quality park or green space, judged by green space-expert volunteers, across eight criteria including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, community involvement and providing a warm welcome. In total this year, 16 parks in New Zealand and six in Australia have made the grade to be awarded a Green Flag.

"Kaitoke meets the needs of visitors by providing high standard open spaces as well as showcasing points of particular interests such as Rivendell and our great camping area near the river," says Cllr Lamason.

The Green Flag Award scheme is being piloted in Australia and New Zealand by the New Zealand Recreation Association. The scheme was launched in 1996 and is managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy, now flags fly over 1,700 sites across the UK, Republic of Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Andrew Leslie, CEO of New Zealand Recreation Association said: "We know the significant contribution that public parks make to healthy lifestyles. If we want liveable cities and thriving communities, then we need to invest in these public spaces and ensure that everyone, no matter where they live, has access to quality parks and green spaces."

International Green Flag Award Scheme manager, Paul Todd said: "We are delighted to be celebrating winners in Australia and New Zealand, doubling the numbers of flags now flying here. We are also delighted to working with the New Zealand Recreation Association. All the flags flying this year are a testament to the efforts of both staff and volunteers, whose energy, dedication and enthusiasm helps to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. When you visit a park and see the Green Flag flying, you know you are in one of the very best green space."