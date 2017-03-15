Spark and High Schools deliver subsidised broadband in Napier

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 09:21

Spark Foundation announced today it has partnered with William Colenso College and Tamatea High School to bring subsidised broadband to selected families in Napier so more students can learn online at home.

Spark Jump is an initiative that enables more students around New Zealand can thrive in the modern digital world. Eligible families with school-aged children receive a modem and a subsidised wireless broadband connection and pay $15 for 30GB with no fixed term contract.

This means more students in Napier are now able to get online at home to do homework on laptops and chromebooks. William Colenso College and Tamatea High School will play a key role identifying families to Spark to participate in the programme. Spark Jump is available in Napier through these two high schools with the view to expand further in the region.

Head of Partner Services for Spark Rob Monteith says Spark Jump is a welcome addition to Napier for greater digital inclusion and accessibility to home broadband.

"A lot of classroom learning is now digital but for hundreds of families in Napier, home broadband is out of reach. We’re thrilled that subsidised broadband is available in Napier so that students can continue their learning at home and keep up with the digital skills they need for tomorrow," said Mr. Monteith.

General Manager of Spark Foundation Lynne Le Gros is pleased to have partnered with local schools to expand the reach of Spark Jump.

"We’re pleased to serve communities around the country with a truly useful product like subsidised broadband. We’re excited to see Spark Jump turning more homes in Napier into digital learning environments, giving eligible families the support they need," says Ms. Le Gros.

For more information on Spark Jump visit sparkfoundation.org.nz/sparkjump. Community-based organisations will identify and refer eligible families to Spark.