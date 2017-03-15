Access to Great North Road restricted

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 09:25

Access to a section of Great North Road will be restricted next week because of night works linked to Auckland’s Waterview Connection project.

Construction of the road surface and line marking will take place for the section of Great North Road between the motorway interchange and the Carrington Road intersection with Pt Chevalier Road.

Monday, March 20

- The east or city bound section of Great North Road - closed

- Great North Road east or city bound on-ramp - closed

- Great North Road east or city bound off-ramp - closed

- Great North Road west bound off-ramp - restricted to left turn only

Tuesday, March 21

- The west bound section of Great North Road - closed

- Great North Road east or city bound off-ramp - restricted to left turn only

- Great North Road west bound off-ramp - restricted to left turn only

The closures begin at 9pm and will be lifted by 5am the next day.

The NZ Transport Agency says roadside signs are being used to alert drivers to the changes and to help them plan journeys. There will be detour to help drivers around the closure and restrictions.

If weather conditions are bad, work will be deferred until March 22 and 23.