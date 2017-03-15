University of Otago’s flagship research centres confirmed

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 09:33

The University of Otago has reconfigured the line-up of its flagship research centres after a rigorous evaluation process.

Ten existing centres at the University have been reconfirmed and a further two added: One Health Aotearoa (OHA) and the Otago Global Health Institute.

By this formal recognition and accompanying financial support, the University is signalling that these centres are significant groupings that have achieved international recognition of excellence in their particular area of research.

OHA is co-directed by the new Dean of the Christchurch campus, Professor David Murdoch, with Professor Nigel French from Massey University as the other co-director.

Through its multi-institutional partnership the Centre will be the national leader in infectious diseases research, education and advocacy, and the primary point of contact in New Zealand for international engagement and collaboration in One Health.

One Health is an approach that aims to improve health and well-being through integrated, cross-sectoral, and "whole-of-society" approaches to health hazards - it encompasses human, animal, and environmental health.

The new Otago Global Health Institute will build on the foundation laid by the former Otago International Health Research Network, and cement research to solve global health issues as a flagship strength of the University.

The University’s reconfirmed and new centres are:

Brain Health Research Centre

Centre for Neuroendocrinology

Centre for Sustainability (CSAFE)

Centre for Research on Colonial Culture

Centre for Translational Cancer Research

Christchurch Heart Institute

Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research

Genetics Otago

National Centre for Lifecourse Research

New Zealand Centre for Sustainable Cities

One Health Aotearoa

Otago Global Health Institute

Four new research themes have also been established by the University - a Centre for Health Systems and Technology, Global Migrations, Microbiome Otago, and Bioengineering.

A research theme at the University signals developing or potential research excellence in areas of strength within the institution.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Enterprise) Professor Richard Blaikie says that the University’s funding and other support of its flagship research centres and research themes is an important way of ensuring the internationally outstanding work of its researchers, across a wide range disciplines, is encouraged and nurtured.

"We recognise that our researchers in these centres and themes are often world-leading in many areas and we are pleased to be able to back them to pursue excellence in their fields," Professor Blaikie says.