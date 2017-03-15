Document summarising Regional Council's plans for 2017/18 available

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 09:45

An information document, which provides a snapshot of the key things the Regional Council intends to deliver in 2017/18, was approved at a Council meeting late last week. Forming part of the Annual Plan process the document updates what was identified for year three in the Long Term Plan 2015-2025 (LTP) and explains the differences. It also shows they were able to reduce the total real rates increase from the 8.5% that was projected in the LTP to 6.6%.

Chair of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Doug Leeder says the information document outlines what we plan to deliver across the region for the coming financial year and how we plan to fund it.

"Along with our ‘business as usual’ activities there are a number of exciting projects planned for 2017/18 that will improve regional infrastructure, core environmental work and water quality. The information document explains what these plans look like in an easy to follow booklet and we really encourage people to check it out", says Mr Leeder.

Because the Regional Council’s plan for 2017/18 is very similar to what was set out in the LTP, they will not be running a full formal submissions and hearings process. The document can be viewed online at www.boprc.govt.nz/annualplan and the community can provide feedback through the email link on this webpage. For those that prefer a more detailed look at what Regional Council has planned for year three of the Long Term Plan 2015 - 2025 please refer to the full document here.

The Annual Plan 2017/18 is due to be finalised in June 2017.