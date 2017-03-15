Motorists warned of delays on SH2 after crash

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 09:56

Motorists travelling on State Highways 2 and 58 in Lower Hutt are warned they will face delays following a serious crash at the intersection of the two main roads.

Police were alerted to the crash between a truck and a car where the Haywards Hills Road meets the Western Hutt Road at 9:50am this morning.

At this stage injuries are unknown.

Diversions are being put in place but Police ask that motorists avoid travel on both State Highways in these areas if possible and expect delays if travel is essential.

We thank people in advance for their patience.