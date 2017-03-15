UPDATE: Serious crash in Pukaki now fatal

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 10:05

Police can confirm one of the two cyclists involved in a serious crash with a truck on Tekapo-Twizel Road this morning has died.

The second cyclist has been flown to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries.

No-one else was injured.

The crash happened at about 6.20am this morning, near the Mount Cook turnoff in Pukaki.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Diversions are still in place on State Highway 8 at the intersections with Tekapo Canal Road, and Glen Lyon Road.

Police would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience.