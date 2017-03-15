Plans in motion to transform Enliven site in Wellington South

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 10:51

Enliven, part of the not-for-profit organisation Presbyterian Support Central, is set to transform its Kilmarnock Heights Home site in Berhampore.

The existing 40 bed rest home will be replaced with a new, purpose-built 72 bed home and 57 retirement apartments.

Construction will start this year with the new home being built in front of the existing facility. It’s expected the new rest home will open in October 2018, while the retirement apartments will be completed the following year. This carefully staged approach will mean the current Kilmarnock Heights Home will remain fully operational until the new home is opened.

Presbyterian Support Central CEO Chris Graham says the development is not just a new building.

"There’s a strong emphasis on creating a caring, supportive and stylish elder-centred community.

"It will add to the growth and hum that Berhampore and Wellington South is experiencing. We’re expecting a lot of interest in the project."

Chris says the extensive planning phase, over almost three years, was a reflection of the organisation’s commitment to ensuring the development fits in with the surrounding residential environment and neighbouring town belt.

"The contemporary design takes advantage of the location on the City to the Sea Walkway, the site’s gentle elevation, peaceful off-street location and wonderful views across golf course."

The development will include a range of amenities such as a café and shop, raised bowling green, hairdressing salon, a sensory garden, cosy whÄnau spaces, media room and IT hub, library and large multi-purpose recreation rooms - all built around a sheltered central courtyard and surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens.

Once built, the home will embrace Enliven’s Eden Alternative philosophy of care - a holistic approach to wellbeing that provides quality clinical care as well as supporting people’s emotional, cultural and spiritual needs.

For more information about Enliven, and to keep up-to-date with the development’s progress visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.