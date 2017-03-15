Person dies following Lower Hutt crash

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 11:01

A person has died following a crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of State Highways 2 and 58, Lower Hutt this morning.

Police are now in the process of notifying the persons whanau.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and for that reason the road could be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place, we thank motorists for being patient while there are delays.