Person dies following Lower Hutt crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
A person has died following a crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of State Highways 2 and 58, Lower Hutt this morning.
Police are now in the process of notifying the persons whanau.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and for that reason the road could be closed for some time.
Diversions are in place, we thank motorists for being patient while there are delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.