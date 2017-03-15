Progress made on living wage discussion in Lower Hutt

|
Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace is pleased his recommendation on the living wage was passed at last night’s full council meeting.
"While there is still a lot of work to be done, including getting our own independent legal advice, having agreement in principle to the living wage is a signal to the Living Wage - Hutt Valley group that we want to work collaboratively with them."
Mayor Ray Wallace recommended council:
- Agrees in principle to the living wage;
- Instructs the chief executive to produce a draft remuneration and employment policy under the Local Government Act 2002 that addresses paying the living wage to council employees, for consideration by council by 1 July 2017;
- Requests that the chief executive continues to work with the Living Wage - Hutt Valley Group to investigate how council contractors can apply the living wage to workers and reports back to council by 1 July 2017.
