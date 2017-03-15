Te Auaha seals new agreement with China Cultural Centre

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 12:16

Te Auaha New Zealand Institute of Technology has signed a three-year agreement with the China Cultural Centre in New Zealand (CCCNZ).

"As well as attracting international students to study at our new campus, Te Auaha will work with universities and colleges overseas to bring Te Auaha to the world stage. We believe what New Zealand performers and creators offer is unique and will be highly sought after by overseas organisations," says Chris Gosling Chief Executive Whitireia and WelTec - the tertiary education institutes establishing Te Auaha.

Under the agreement Te Auaha will work with the CCCNZ on new initiatives. This includes the teaching of Chinese dance at Te Auaha, a full scholarship for a dance student to travel to China for ten days to perform at special events, and new initiatives and opportunities to enhance relations and cultural understanding between New Zealand and China.

Mr Guo Director General CCCNZ says, "This agreement marks a significant milestone for Te Auaha because it represents a step forward for promoting cultural exchanges, teaching and training, and the exchange of ideas between New Zealand and China. I hope that this agreement will lead to greater mutual cooperation and opportunities for the sharing of Chinese culture such as through providing quality Chinese dance classes to young New Zealanders who want to learn more about, and experience, authentic Chinese culture."

Wellington City Council's International Manager Tom Yuan says, "Te Auaha will cater to the creative sector and will be the new home for performing arts. This agreement will not only provide benefits in the area of education but also further the Council’s plans for the creative industry, delivering tangible economic benefits to the city of Wellington".

"We are pleased to be part of this new relationship with CCCNZ. This is one of many new ventures and international partnerships we are developing which will contribute to the vibrancy of Te Auaha," says Chris Gosling.

Te Auaha opens early in 2018 and will have 1000 performance, applied arts and creative technologies students. The CCCNZ's aim is to strengthen bilateral cooperation through cultural exchange between China and New Zealand, enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between both peoples.