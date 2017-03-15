Te Putahi-a-Toi celebrates it's 20th birthday

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 13:24

Massey University’s School of MÄori Art, Knowledge and Education, Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, celebrated its 20th birthday this week.

The striking Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi complex, on the ManawatÅ« campus, opened on March 8, 1997 and marked the coming of age of MÄori studies at the University from its beginnings under Sir Hugh Kawharu in the Department of Social Anthropology and MÄori studies in 1971. By 1988 Professor Sir Mason Durie headed a new Department of MÄori studies but it would take nearly 10 years for the department to get a permanent home.

The opening of Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi on March 8, 1997

Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi lecturer Julia Taiapa had been at Massey only a year when the building opened and she remembers the excitement on the day despite the cold and rain. "Our hearts were warm. It was seen as a real milestone not only for staff and students but for MÄori in this area and it forged a real connection with the local iwi Rangitane."

The current Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi building

This anniversary year also marks the start of a new era for the school with the completion of a whare kai building that will enable the complex to provide manaakitanga, or traditional hospitality to visitors, and the appointment of a new head of school, Dr Meihana Durie.

Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi is part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and contributes to programmes in the Colleges of Business and Science and the Institute of Education.