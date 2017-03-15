Te Putahi-a-Toi celebrates it's 20th birthday

|
Massey University’s School of MÄori Art, Knowledge and Education, Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, celebrated its 20th birthday this week.
The striking Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi complex, on the ManawatÅ« campus, opened on March 8, 1997 and marked the coming of age of MÄori studies at the University from its beginnings under Sir Hugh Kawharu in the Department of Social Anthropology and MÄori studies in 1971. By 1988 Professor Sir Mason Durie headed a new Department of MÄori studies but it would take nearly 10 years for the department to get a permanent home.
The opening of Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi on March 8, 1997
Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi lecturer Julia Taiapa had been at Massey only a year when the building opened and she remembers the excitement on the day despite the cold and rain. "Our hearts were warm. It was seen as a real milestone not only for staff and students but for MÄori in this area and it forged a real connection with the local iwi Rangitane."
The current Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi building
This anniversary year also marks the start of a new era for the school with the completion of a whare kai building that will enable the complex to provide manaakitanga, or traditional hospitality to visitors, and the appointment of a new head of school, Dr Meihana Durie.
Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi is part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and contributes to programmes in the Colleges of Business and Science and the Institute of Education.
