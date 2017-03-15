Kapiti kahurangi blue cheese wins kiwi favourite three years running

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 13:37

For the third year running, Kapiti Kahurangi Blue cheese has been awarded the New World Champion Favourite Cheese Award.

Every year the New Zealand public gets a chance to vote for their favourite specialty cheese as part of the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards and Kiwis are still loving Kapiti’s blue range.

The awards have attracted 350 entries across 23 categories. More than two tonnes of cheese were judged over two days by experienced dairy connoisseurs, with the judging panel comprising top international critics this year.

Fonterra Brands New Zealand Director Marketing Clare Morgan says the team is immensely proud to see Kapiti blue cheese take the accolade for the sixth consecutive year.

"Winning this award is a reflection of just how passionate we are about our artisan Kapiti cheeses, which have been hand-crafted by our dedicated team of cheese makers for more than 30 years.

"The number of entries for these awards is growing every year as Kiwis love for artisan products increases. They are becoming more discerning in their tastes and it’s for this reason we feel so privileged that they are choosing Kapiti Kahurangi Blue as their ‘must have on the platter’ cheese."

Kapiti Kikorangi Blue cheese was also a notable favourite this year, taking out three champion of category awards. Master judge and Australian cheese guru Russell Smith described it as a truly exceptional and distinctive cheese with seductive creamy texture, combined with sweet, spicy blue flavours.

Overall, Fonterra Brands New Zealand won 22 medals with four Champion Cheese Medals and the People’s Choice cheese award.