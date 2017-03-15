Light-hearted video tackles serious topic

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 14:07

Lake Wanaka Tourism (LWT) is launching a series of light-hearted educational videos, which aim to deliver some important messages to travellers visiting the region. Released today, the first instalment, ‘Responsible Camping’, provides practical advice to visitors who may be considering freedom camping. LWT worked with the local Department of Conservation office (DOC) and the creative team of ‘All Us In Winterland’ to create the 60-second video. It encourages travellers to check and use permitted camp sites and the facilities provided, remove waste, refrain from using lakes and rivers for bathing, and observe the rules around fire bans.

General Manager for Lake Wanaka Tourism James Helmore said that, while the video covers a serious topic, it was important to communicate the messages in a fun, engaging way.

"The Wanaka region is the perfect place to explore by campervan, motorhome or to pitch a tent. We want to continue to encourage visitors to come and enjoy our magnificent natural playground while playing their part in contributing to our region’s well-being. These videos are our way of ensuring we’re engaging with our audiences to deliver practical information such as basic rules and regulations, but adding some personality." Spokesperson for DOC’s Wanaka office, Annette Grieve, said that, this entertaining take on communicating responsible camping messages is fully supported by DOC. "It is a friendly and social approach, informing and reminding visitors about the local camping etiquette. We applaud Lake Wanaka Tourism on this initiative."

Please follow the link below to view - the next video in the series is planned for release May 2016.