ECE advocates say vaccination should not be required to attend

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 15:18

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand (ECNZ) strongly believes children should be immunised as the weight of scientific evidence demonstrating the benefits of vaccination is overwhelming. However, the organisation does not recommend it should be a requirement to attend early childhood education (ECE) services.

‘We believe that children should be vaccinated,’ said Kathy Wolfe, Chief Executive of ECNZ. However, unlike moves in Australia, we don’t believe this should be a requirement for a child to enrol in ECE services in New Zealand. ECNZ respects the right of whÄnau to choose.’

Ms Wolfe added, ‘We are fortunate that immunisation rates are very high in New Zealand with near to 95% coverage, without resorting to enforcement. We believe information, education and social marketing are the keys to keeping this percentage high and improving on it. This then provides parents with the ability to make informed decisions.’

ECNZ also believe that making vaccinations compulsory would mean some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable children would not attend ECE, and this would be a step backwards.