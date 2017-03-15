Kowhai Road sewer main to be replaced urgently

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 15:42

An investigation into a sewer main that failed on Kowhai Road causing a wastewater spill into Lake TaupÅ last month has revealed the pipe was at the end of its useful life.

A section of the pipe was sent to Wellington for forensic examination following the incident and the results were received this week. Work is now underway to replace the pipe as soon as possible.

TaupÅ District Council infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said the replacement had been given a high priority. "This section of pipe is beyond repair and needs to be replaced urgently to prevent future spills, particularly as it is so close to the lake," he said.

The work will be carried out between 8am and 5pm from March 20 to 24, weather permitting. Affected residents are being notified and contractor Downer will work with them to ensure minimal disruption.

There was more than $20 million budgeted in the council’s Long-term Plan to renew wastewater infrastructure across the district and more than $1 million was being spent on an ongoing pipe cleaning programme, Mr Lewis said.