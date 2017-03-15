Search for missing tourist near Arthurs Pass

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 15:35

Police are concerned for the safety of Gregoire Bornand after he failed to return from a trip to the Poulter River, near Arthurs Pass.

The 24-year-old Swiss national left his car at the Poulter River car park, near Mount White Station, on Tuesday 7 March, for what is thought to have been a planned fishing trip.

He was due to return on Thursday 9 March but has not been seen since.

A Search and Rescue helicopter has been deployed this afternoon (Wednesday 15 March) to search the river, track and nearby DOC huts.

Gregoire, who's also known as Greg, has been in New Zealand since October 2016 and is believed to be here on holiday.

Anyone who may have seen him fishing in the river, or travelling around the area, on or since Tuesday 7 March is asked to contact Police quoting reference number P028839530.