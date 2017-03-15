Northland Police seeking Clayton Padlie

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 16:00

Northland Police would like to locate 24-year-old Clayton Padlie and have concerns that Mr Padlie has not presented for medical treatment.

Mr Padlie has connections to the Whangarei and Kaikohe/Awarua areas, however has recently been frequenting the Paihia area.

He is described as Maori, 24 years-old of medium build.

Police advise not to approach Mr Padlie however if you have seen him or have information which might help Police locate him, please call 111 or Detective Bill Dawson at Keri Keri Police (09) 407 9211. Alternatively Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.