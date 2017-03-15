Attestation Parade for Wing 303 recruits

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 16:06

Wing 303 will be graduating this Thursday 16 March, 2017, at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

The attestation parade celebrates New Zealand Police recruits for concluding their studies and passing all examinations required to become a Police Constable.

The graduating constables are made up of 8 women and 31 men, aged between 19 and 38 years old.

Those graduating come from a range of backgrounds, with degrees in everything from business and engineering to economics and mathematics.

Others have qualifications in mountain safety, personal training, welding, and carpentry.

A number of our recruits have been dedicated volunteers for fire, community patrol, St John Ambulance, Red Cross, LandSAR, and various sports.

We also have graduating constables who have competed nationally and internationally in a number of sports, including rugby, cricket, netball and Taekwon-Do.

Six of Wing 303 have family who come from a law enforcement or army background.

The majority of our constables were born in New Zealand, but they also come from Australia, China, Russia, Samoa, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.

Born in China, Xiaoning Zhang moved to New Zealand when she was 20 years old "I joined Police because I would like to speak up for my community and help new immigrants from China understand their rights here in New Zealand.

"I speak the same language as them, so if anything happens to them, it will be easier for those who cannot speak English to get help from Police."

Ashleigh Smail was an authorised officer in Invercargill after a working for former world champion equestrian rider Blyth Tait in England.

In 2014, she became an AO:

"I loved the diversity and the camaraderie a career in Police offered.

Without my time as an AO I doubt I would be half the person I am today."

The majority of Wing 303 will be deployed to Auckland and Counties Manukau, with others split between six other districts.

The patron of Wing 303 is Chief Human Rights Commissioner David Rutherford.

Since 2011, he has lead the Human Rights Commission, an independent Crown entity with a wide range of functions and powers under the Human Rights Act 1993, including protecting New Zealanders’ freedoms and democratic rights.

Before this role, David was the Managing Director of Special Olympics Asia Pacific where he was passionate about developing and including in sport people with disabilities.

He has been chief executive of the New Zealand Rugby Union and has worked as a corporate, securities and commercial lawyer in New Zealand and overseas.

David has a strong history of involvement in sports and has lectured in sports law at Victoria University.

He has been a volunteer board member in rugby union, netball, Paralympics New Zealand, Special Olympics New Zealand, Special Olympics International and for the Attitude Trust.

Awards to be presented during tomorrow’s Attestation:

- The Commissioner’s Award for Leadership (in recognition of outstanding potential to lead self and others) is awarded to Constable Felix ELLIS - posted to Counties Manukau District.

- The Minister’s Award for First in Wing is awarded to Constable Benjamin MORGAN from Ngati Awa - posted to Counties Manukau District.

This award recognises the top student after the collation of all course assessments.

- The Patron’s Award for Second in Wing is awarded to Constable Ethan PARKER of Samoan descent - posted to Counties Manukau District.

- The Prevention Award (for demonstration of operational skills and prevention practices) is awarded to Constable Ethan PARKER - posted to Counties Manukau District

- The Response Award (for demonstration of safe practices and tactical skills) is awarded to Constable Ethan PARKER - posted to Counties Manukau District.

Logistics

The Attestation Parade for Wing 303 will take place at The Royal New Zealand Police College on Thursday 16 March 2017 at 2pm.

The ceremony will be attended by Police Commissioner Mike Bush, Wing Patron David Rutherford, and other senior members of the Police Executive.