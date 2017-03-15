Identification of body found on Fox Glacier

|
The human remains found on Fox Glacier on March 2 have now been formally identified.
They belong to Cynthia Charlton, a U.K national, who was one of seven people killed in a helicopter crash on the glacier in November 2015.
Police have advised her family in the U.K.
