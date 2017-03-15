Gas leak in Chch CBD

|
Motorists and pedestrians in Christchurch are asked to avoid the Durham St/Lichfield St area of the CBD due to a gas leak.
Contractors have been advised.
Police are at cordons and people are advised to have patience and obey instructions of emergency services.
