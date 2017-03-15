Missing tourist in Arthurs Pass located

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 17:31

Statement by Sergeant Phil Simmonds:

A Search and Rescue helicopter has located the man who was overdue on a trip to Poulter River, near Arthurs Pass.

The 24-year-old Swiss national was located this afternoon near Mt White.

Police have spoken to him and confirmed he is safe and well.

He has been left to continue on his fishing trip.

Police have provided the man with advice about notifying someone of his plans before heading out and letting them know if his planned return date changes.

Police would like to thank all those who were involved in the search.