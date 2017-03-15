Fatal crash in Hawke's Bay

|
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Clive, Hawke's Bay.
A car and a truck have collided on Farndon Road just after 5:30pm.
The sole occupant of the car has died at the scene.
Farndon Road is closed - from Pakowhai Road to State Highway 2 - while emergency services attend the scene.
