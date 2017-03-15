Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 20:32

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.2 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be an estimated $200,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lotto NZ is still waiting for Gisborne’s $6.5 million Powerball winner from last Saturday’s Lotto draw to come forward.

"We can’t wait to find out who New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaire is," said Emilia Mazur, General Manager Corporate Communications at Lotto NZ.

"Anyone who bought a Lotto ticket from Grant Bros. in Gisborne for last Saturday’s draw should check their numbers, as they may be sitting on a winner."