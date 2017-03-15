Powerball and Strike roll over

|
[ login or create an account ]
Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.2 million up for grabs on Saturday.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.
Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be an estimated $200,000 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Lotto NZ is still waiting for Gisborne’s $6.5 million Powerball winner from last Saturday’s Lotto draw to come forward.
"We can’t wait to find out who New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaire is," said Emilia Mazur, General Manager Corporate Communications at Lotto NZ.
"Anyone who bought a Lotto ticket from Grant Bros. in Gisborne for last Saturday’s draw should check their numbers, as they may be sitting on a winner."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.