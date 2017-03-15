Bay Bush Action Trust to represent far north at national community awards

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 20:48

Bay Bush Action Trust is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Bay Bush Action Trust is representing the Far North District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Far North Community Awards last year.

Joining Bay Bush Action Trust at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

Craig Salmon and Stella Kake will attend the Trustpower National Community Awards to represent Bay Bush Action Trust, along with Far North District Deputy Mayor Tania McInnes and her partner Grant Harnish.

Craig and Stella will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner. Bay Bush Action Trust will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says Bay Bush Action Trust has a special story to share.

"I was lucky enough to visit Craig at the group’s home base near Paihia in February where I got to see the full scale of the challenge the group has undertaken and the tangible difference they’re making.

This group of passionate volunteers now controls pests across 450 hectares of the 4,000 hectare Opua State Forest, through sheer grit and constant effort.

You only need to look out across the forest canopy at the areas where pests are not under control to see the impact this is having on the native bush that makes this region so special.

Bay Bush Action Trust sees the value in recruiting future volunteers to take ownership of the care of our forests, and organises bush trips for children to get the next generation of forest guardians taking action from a young age.

The Far North can feel incredibly proud to be represented by Bay Bush Action Trust," says Miss Siely.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.

ENTRIES FOR 2017 FAR NORTH COMMUNITY AWARDS CLOSE FRIDAY 31 MARCH

Meanwhile, locals have a few more days to ensure their favourite voluntary group is in the running for the 2017 Trustpower Far North Community Awards. Entries close at 5pm on Friday 31 March. There’s more than $5,000 up for grabs for community groups on the night. The Supreme Winner of the 2017 Trustpower Far North Community Awards will go to the Trustpower National Community Awards in 2018.

Anyone can enter a group in this year’s awards - groups can even enter themselves.

Entry Forms are available from the Council offices or service centres, they can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards, or you can call Community Relations on 0800 87 11 11.