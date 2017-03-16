Century 21 makes strategic inroads into central Auckland

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 09:17

Century 21 is well established in the North, South and East of Auckland but now the global real estate giant is making a play for Auckland’s central suburbs and CBD which is paying off with significant listings and sales.

"Our unbeatable international reach is a huge attraction for those wanting to sell high-end properties or wanting to attract some serious investors. Our website now lists pages of inner-city apartments in Auckland and we’re securing more multi-million dollar central Auckland properties," says Geoff Barnett, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

One such agent that’s making inroads into central Auckland is Ryan Mitchell - who recently won "Top Salesperson Of The Year" across the entire Century 21 New Zealand group.

"We’re getting a tremendous response in the city. We are now involved in marketing the 51 Ramada Residential Suites in Victoria Street, we’re selling significant sites for redevelopment such as in Royal Oak, not to mention listing large executive townhouses in St Georges Bay Road and blue-chip $7m properties in the eastern suburbs. These are really exciting times for our company," says Ryan Mitchell.

Century 21’s national office is in Parnell and Mr Barnett says the company’s increasing focus on Auckland’s central area forms a key part of its growth drive across New Zealand. He says nationwide the company is expecting more franchise openings, following four new office openings late last year.

"Our business and brand are only getting stronger in New Zealand, which is the result of some very determined business development and lifting our profile in the marketplace. In addition to new franchise opportunities, we’re enjoying strong internal growth with many of our existing offices expanding and plenty of experienced and successful agents now joining us.

"As well as a greater presence in central Auckland, we’re seeing incredible growth coming out of our offices in the likes of Wellington, Albany and Te Awamutu. In fact, nationwide our listings are up over 50% compared to the same time last year, and unlike others this is largely due to new listings not languishing ones."

Mr Barnett says with it generally becoming more of a buyers’ market, it’s increasingly critical that vendors assess an agent’s ability to market, negotiate, and sell. He says that’s where Century 21 is able to pick up more business given its world-class training, IT systems, and unrivalled global marketing reach.

