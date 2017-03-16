Get on board the freedom camping road trip

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 10:29

TaupÅ District Council staff are taking a caravan on an informative road trip around the district to let members of the community know how they can have their say on freedom camping.

Policy manager Nick Carroll said the road trip was part of two months of public consultation on a draft freedom camping bylaw for the TaupÅ District.

"We’ve recently prepared a draft freedom camping bylaw that recommends moving freedom camping sites away from the shores of Lake TaupÅ and proposes 15 sites around the TaupÅ District where freedom camping could be allowed," he said.

"The road trip will stop at five sites around the district where people will be able to talk to staff about the consultation process and can then submit their views on the draft bylaw."

The caravan will be in the following locations over the next three weeks:

23 March 4.30pm to 6pm Kinloch lakefront, near the marina

27 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm Turangi Mall

5pm to 6pm Omori Store

30 March 4pm to 5.30pm Mangakino Service Centre

8 April 9am to 1pm Taupo Market

Submissions on the draft bylaw can be made until April 18 by visiting taupo.govt.nz/consultation.