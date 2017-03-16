Temporary libraries closure

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 10:24

On Wednesday 29 March, Selwyn District Libraries and service centres will be closed to allow library staff to attend professional development training.

While the closure occurs, people can still visit the library website (www.selwynlibraries.co.nz) to access a range of online services including the library catalogue, eBooks, eMagazines, databases and other online services. Items can also be returned through the after-hours returns boxes outside libraries.

The Council’s Rolleston Headquarters will still be open providing council services on 29 March. People can also phone the council on 347 2800 or 318 8338 for assistance.

The mobile library service visits which would normally run on Wednesday 29 March will now occur on Friday 31 March - with stops at Arthur’s Pass, Springfield and Castle Hill. See www.selwynlibraries.co.nz for more details.

Selwyn Libraries Manager Vicki Carlyon says that the libraries hold two staff training and meeting days a year.

"The sessions we have planned for the day include workshops on increasing customer access to collections, the delivery of outreach programme and sessions on library spaces."