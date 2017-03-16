Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club headed to national community awards

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 10:43

Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club Inc. is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club Inc. is representing Waipa District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Waipa District Community Awards last year.

Joining Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club Inc. at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

Peter Arndell and Stuart Gudsell will attend the Trustpower National Community Awards to represent Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club Inc., along with Waipa District Mayor Jim Mylchreest and his wife Robyn.

Peter and Stuart will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner. Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club Inc. will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says the Club is a shining example of the work that volunteers contribute to keep sport thriving in our regions.

"Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club Inc. has moved from a rugby club to a multi user, multi code facility. The club now manages buildings and infrastructure across 12 codes - Kiwi staples like cricket, netball, and of course, rugby, and other lesser-known pursuits like pipe band and lacrosse.

The club is a volunteer community in its own right, with thousands of hours dedicated by volunteers to the betterment of facilities, and the development of sports.

Volunteers take on the roles of coach, referee, manager, grounds keeper, fundraiser and much more. And the impact of such a well-organised and passionate sporting body can be seen throughout the district, which has a proud sporting heritage and future.

The Waipa District can feel incredibly proud to be represented by Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club Inc.," says Miss Siely.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.

ENTRIES FOR 2017 WAIPA DISTRICT COMMUNITY AWARDS CLOSE FRIDAY 7 APRIL

Meanwhile, entries are now being accepted for the 2017 Trustpower Waipa District Community Awards. There’s more than $5,000 up for grabs for community groups on the night. The Supreme Winner of the 2017 Trustpower Waipa District Community Awards will go to the Trustpower National Community Awards in 2018.

Anyone can enter a group in this year’s awards - groups can even enter themselves.

Entry Forms are available from the Council offices or service centres, they can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards, or you can call Community Relations on 0800 87 11 11. Entries close at 5pm on Friday 7 April.