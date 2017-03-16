Attestation Parade for Wing 303 recruits

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 11:30

The Minister of Police, Hon Paula Bennett, will be attending her first Attestation Parade today at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

The ceremony for Recruit Wing 303 will also be attended by Police Commissioner Mike Bush, Wing Patron David Rutherford, and other senior members of the Police Executive.

The attestation parade celebrates New Zealand Police recruits for concluding their studies and passing all examinations required to become a Police Constable.