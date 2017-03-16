Entries open for Westland District community awards

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 12:01

Lions Club of Hokitika Charitable Trust is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Lions Club of Hokitika Charitable Trust is representing Westland District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Westland Community Awards last year.

Joining Lions Club of Hokitika Charitable Trust at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

Merle and Neil Bradley will attend the Trustpower National Community Awards to represent Lions Club of Hokitika Charitable Trust along with Westland District Mayor Bruce Smith and his wife Jenny.

Merle and Neil will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner. Lions Club of Hokitika Charitable Trust will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says that while the Lions always contribute to the community, one project in particular stood out.

"The Lions Club of Hokitika Charitable Trust were asked to take on a project to provide a disability van for use by the community, and they delivered in under 12 months.

The club prides itself of being responsive to the community’s needs, so they took on the role of coordinating fundraising to make this much-needed service accessible as quickly as possible.

Today, 4,000 locals and 500,000 annual visitors have access to the van.

Westland can feel incredibly proud to be represented by Lions Club of Hokitika Charitable Trust," says Miss Siely.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.

ENTRIES FOR 2017 WESTLAND COMMUNITY AWARDS ARE CURRENTLY OPEN

Meanwhile, entries are currently being accepted for the 2017 Trustpower Westland Community Awards. There’s more than $5,000 up for grabs for community groups this year. And the Supreme Winner of the 2017 Trustpower Westland Community Awards gets to attend the Trustpower National Community Awards in 2018.

Anyone can enter a group in this year’s awards - groups can even enter themselves.

Entry Forms are available from the Council offices or service centres, they can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards, or you can call Community Relations on 0800 87 11 11.

Entries close Friday 12 May.