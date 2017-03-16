Entries open for Grey District Community Awards

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 12:31

Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreation Areas Inc. is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreation Areas Inc. is representing Grey District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Grey District Community Awards last year.

Joining Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreation Areas Inc. at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

Rob Harrison and Henk Stengs will attend the Trustpower National Community Awards to represent Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreation Areas Inc. along with Grey District Deputy Mayor Murray Hay and his partner Gaylene Donaldson.

Rob and Henk will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner. Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreation Areas Inc. will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says the group’s work has preserved an area of ecological significance for future generations to enjoy.

"Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreation Areas was established when an ecological assessment in 2011 concluded that large areas between Cobden and the lower reaches of the Grey River were in need of restoration.

Since then, the group has undertaken many activities to protect and enhance the sanctuary. The current focus is on planting native species to encourage additional spawning for whitebait, and developing an area surrounding Cobden Lagoon as an extension to the sanctuary for birds.

Volunteer involvement is critical to the success of both sanctuary and recreation area developments, with helpers taking on trap monitoring, weeding, planting and track maintenance.

Grey District can feel incredibly proud to be represented by Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreation Areas Inc.," says Miss Siely.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.

ENTRIES FOR 2017 GREY DISTRICT COMMUNITY AWARDS ARE CURRENTLY OPEN

Meanwhile, entries are currently being accepted for the 2017 Trustpower Grey District Community Awards. There’s more than $5,000 up for grabs for community groups this year. And the Supreme Winner of the 2017 Trustpower Grey District Community Awards gets to attend the Trustpower National Community Awards in 2018.

Anyone can enter a group in this year’s awards - groups can even enter themselves.

Entry Forms are available from the Council offices or service centres, they can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards, or you can call Community Relations on 0800 87 11 11.

Entries close Friday 12 May.