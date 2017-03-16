Police respond to reports of paraglider crash near Twizel

|
Emergency services are responding to a report of a paraglider crash in the area of Ohau Ski Field, near Twizel.
Police were alerted at 10.58 this morning.
A helicopter has been requested to attend the scene.
There are no further details at this stage.
